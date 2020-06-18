Nicki Minaj Demands Her Coins From Twitter For Voice Note Feature

Nicki Minaj wanted her coins from Twitter for coming up with Voice Note idea.

It seems Nicki Minaj can add Tech innovator, pioneer, and trailblazer to her long list of skills, her being a rapper obviously heads the list. As she is known for opening doors for women in the rap industry and breaking numerous records, she can now be credited with conceptualizing the new voice note feature on the social media platform Twitter.

On June 17th, Twitter announced on its official Twitter account that it will be rolling out a new feature that allows users to add a voice note to their tweet, sadly for the time being only on iOS devices. The tweet stated, “You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio.”

According to Engadget, once the voice note is added to the tweet, it will appear as a graphic below the users’ profile picture. The audio feature sees a new option appearing in the compose tweet window and is seen beside the regular camera icon. iOS users will now find a wavelength icon for audio recording. Voice tweets can comprise up to 140 seconds of audio. However, if a user goes over that time, the overage will automatically be added to a new voice tweet.

Now you must be wondering where Nicki fits into all this and trust me when I say it’s about to get tricky. Back in 2017, Nicki Tweeted, “If Twitter came out with a way for me to voice note my tweets they’d be winning. Smh. Give me my money tho. Give me my money.”

Now on the heels of Twitter’s announcement, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to voice her concerns. Posting an image of the 2017 tweet, she stated, “Can y’all go on Twitter & tell them give me my money for this new voice note feature I told them to add in 2017?”

Her bevy of barbs quickly hopped in the comments to unanimously agree that Twitter better run them coins. One user stated, “Period mother because I was like Nicki been said do this,” while another added, “I thought I was bugging earlier when I was on it. @twitter send that chicken.”

Twitter has yet to respond to Nicki’s request, but if they do, in fact, comply, she will have certainly secured another bag.