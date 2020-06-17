Cardi B Shares Video Showing Painful New Body Piercings, “This b*tch Hurt”

Cardi B is continuing to decorate the canvas that is her body.

Cardi B is no strangers to needles, seeing as The Bronx native has a fair share of tattoos. But she braved even more as she got a fresh set of piercings this week. The “I Like It” rapper likes to let fans into even the most personal spaces in her life (like that time she recorded herself getting a bikini wax), and this time was no different as she shared clips on her Instagram of the piercings being done.

If you thought Cardi was going to get a simple lobe piercing on her ear, you couldn’t be more wrong. The Grammy Award winner went fancy, requesting some dermal piercing just below her neck and along her chest. Dermal piercings, also called “surface piercings,” have become more popular recently. They involve the needle not going entirely through the skin, but rather embedding the jewelry to sit on the top layer of the dermis, or skin.

Cardi B also held her breath as she got a labret piercing, which is just a fancy term for saying she now has ring through her bottom lip (which will likely be a new experience for her husband Offset when she kisses him). The Migos rapper was right beside his wife for her to grip his hand, making the scene look as if Cardi was delivering a little sibling for Kulture.

A day before implanting her new gems, Cardi B revealed that she had refreshed the signature peacock tattoo, which she has on her right thigh. She first got the ink ten years ago and sustained the pain for seven days straight as she brightened it up. The 27-year-old also got a flower garland that included hummingbirds tattooed on her other side, which she revealed to fans last month.