Cardi B Complete Painful Makeover Of Her Giant Peacock Tattoo

Cardi B spend part of her quarantine time giving her body art a complete makeover.

Cardi B has never been shy to show off her skin, but there is just something about getting some new ink that always serves as a good reason for her to flaunt your beauty. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently revealed a pleasingly shocking before and after of her infamous flamingo tattoo that runs down the length of her right thigh. She got the elaborate tat nearly ten years ago, and now she as endured grueling days of poking and bleeding to get it all spruced up.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” she mentioned before thanking the artiste “@jamie_schene.”

The makeover is quite striking, as not only are the colors more vibrant, but there are also new elements to the tat. The bird is equipped with more elaborate wings and feathers. There is also a bigger flower added to the center, which is now the home of a butterfly. There are also some additional flowers crafted around other areas of the large tattoo.

Just a few weeks ago, Cardi showcased another tattoo done by the same artiste. The complex piece of artwork sees a flowering vine that runs from her back to the middle of her thigh. It not surprising that Cardi has been receiving a ton load of praises for her new body art.

While fans are loving her new look, it should be noted that many would much rather be receiving new music. Sadly, it seems that contract issues are still keeping things stagnant, driving the rapper to some of her most bizarre responses, yet when answering requests from fans. “Inside my p**sy,” she told one fan.

What are your thoughts on Cardi’s new tattoos?