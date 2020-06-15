Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Huge Fan Of Rich The Kid Before Beef, Receipts

Was Tekashi 6ix9ine a fan of Rich The Kid before they started beefing?

It’s quite strange just how easy respect and admiration can be converted to hatred and disgust just from one action. Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid were embroiled in a heated social media beef just weeks ago. However, if we jog our memories back to 2018, it will be seen that the rainbow-colored air rapper is/was probably a huge fan of The Kid and his song “Plug Walk.”

The admiration was transferred into 6ix9ine and his Treyway team crafting a pretty infectious unofficial remix titled, “Blood Walk.” Along with the remix, an official studio video of the Nine Trey crew singing to the remix while in the studio was released in 2018. The video received raving reviews from fans, who not only praised the artistry of the song but also commented on the track being better than the original.

Now fast forward two years from 2018, and we capture 6ix9ine defending himself for his actions to rat out his manager Shotti, and the other Nine Trey Bloods crew who were plotting to out his flame. Naturally, the rapper did not land in the good graces of many of the OGs of the rap game, and the likes of Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg gave 6ix9ine a very public thrashing on social media. Rich The Kid also came through with a few disses and comments about snitches, which eventually started the war of words between himself and 6ix9ine.

The controversial rapper is answering his critics with numbers. He first broke the streaming record for Instagram LIVE sessions before his music video for “GOOBA” broke Youtube streaming records. His new release titled, “Trollz” which features Nicki Minaj, is also doing extremely well, racking up over 80 million views within less than a week of being released.

Strangely, the question if Tekashi 6ix9ine was or is still a fan of Rich The Kid has begun to surface. There are also questions surrounding why the unofficial remix of “Plug Walk” was never released. Sadly, only 6ix9ine can come out and clear the air if he was a fan.

Nonetheless, you can go ahead and peep the song below and basked in the vibe of pre-snitch 6ix9ine.