Tekashi 6ix9ine Trounce Lil Baby On YouTube, Hip Hop Fans Are Angry

Fans are questioning why Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” is getting more views than Lil Baby’s new anthem “The Bigger Picture” in a time when the issue of police brutality should be of more concern but are they to blame?

Twitter fans have been stating their opinion about a picture that’s going around on the social networking site that juxtaposes the YouTube performances of Lil Baby’s new song “The Bigger Picture” and Tekaashi 6ix9ine’s new song “Trollz” which both debuted on Friday. Some fans are even going as far as to allege that there has been some foul play like the New York rapper buying “fake views,” for example, but one could only speculate.

DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of the YouTube platform showcasing the contrast between Lil Baby’s new song and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj. “Ppl r mad on Twitter that #6ix9ine – TROLLZ has way more views than #lilbaby – THE BIGGER PICTURE, which is a conscious song about BLM. Have y’all supported Lil Baby new song yet???” Akademiks wrote on Instagram. According to the image posted, “The Bigger Picture” had amassed 4.8 million views when Trollz garnered over 82 million at the time.

Now with a similar screenshot circulating on Twitter, fans are weighing in on the caption, which was “I just don’t understand this.” One fan’s explanation was that “It’s actually not all that complicated,” he wrote. “Tekashi fans live on the internet because he’s an internet sensation. Lil Baby core group of fans are those who came from the mud like him. They not sitting on YouTube.”

Other fans who were more leaning towards the conspiracy side did not agree that it was a result of the organic audience but rather the programming of far more powerful engines. “I’m not surprised GOOGLE controls …. who controls the algorithm [winking emoji] they want us to see Tekashi and miss the message by @lilbaby4PF,” one fan suggested. Another fan with a similar point wrote, “I don’t watch tekashi or Nicki and I’ve actually listened to Lil Baby, guess who was recommended, the f***ing trollz.”

Many did not agree with some fans whose theory was that the better song performance was a result of the mere fact that Tekashi 6ix9ine is mainstream and much more popular than Lil Baby. One fan offered a new perspective when she pointed out that “Lil Baby is the better artist but Tekashi 69 is a marketing genius.” This is a separate point from the conspiracy theories, as well as the idea that 6ix9ine is simply just more mainstream. The rapper’s marketing prowess cannot be denied.

When it comes to who the better artist is, fans on Twitter could not agree. “Who yall think is better?” one fan asked. “Lil baby who done did a rap song relevant to what’s really going on currently or tekashi whose trollz single still going extra miles without support from his fellow rappers referring him as a snitch lmao.”

The reason for the wide disparity between the views for “Trollz” and for “The Bigger Picture” can be found in a fan’s diplomatic sentiment, which reveals more than meets the eye. “I love Tekashi’s music but Lil baby’s song is way more better with meaning to it,” the fan wrote. There is no doubt that Trollz” outperforms “The Bigger picture” with interaction every time but that does not speak to the potency of the track but more so the sensationalism.

In this fan admitting that Lil Baby’s song is more meaningful even though she “loves Tekashi’s music,” it puts into perspective that the “hype” or the fascination with anything Tekashi puts out far outweighs the cultural or political relevance of any other song. She will ‘listen’ to Tekashi for the sake of loving it while ‘believing’ that Lil Baby’s socially conscious song is better. Sure Lil Baby might ‘deserve’ more views and more attention for his musical effort condemning police brutality, but in reality, two adults dressed up in vibrant colors, eating candy, and being goofy somehow always gains more attention. Perhaps, it’s because it’s lighter and doesn’t require the listener to reflect on any serious affairs affecting the globe or “the bigger picture.”

The fact still remains that we are the dictators of performance, the consumers who make any material presented relevant. One music fan who didn’t even know the difference between “Gooba” or “Trollz” tweeted, “I’m real [life[ mad that Tekashi Gooba got all them views the first day and Lil Baby dropped some heat for the Culture and he only got 3.9! We stay putting money in the wrong people’s pockets.” Could you have said it better?

Who yall think is better ? lil baby who done did a rap song relevant to what's really going on currently or tekashi whose trollz single still going extra miles without support from his fellow rappers refering him as a snitch lmao — Pappy priceless (@PappyPriceless) June 15, 2020

Tekashi: 14 million youtube subscribers

Nicki: 20 million youtube subscribers Lil Baby: 4 million youtube subscribers https://t.co/ijlyD79pAA — JJJ (@JesussJJJ) June 14, 2020

I love Tekashi’s music but Lil baby’s song is way more better with meaning to it https://t.co/nbzGrH8oSt — Gibby ?????? (@gilbert_ibarra3) June 14, 2020

Tekashi and his fake views that’s why, I’ve seen plenty people post the Lil Baby joint and nobody post anything about that Lil Troll song yet it’s got 30x the views lol https://t.co/UjMT9ydkYw — JustB (@BDan_GMF) June 14, 2020