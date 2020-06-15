Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Marriage & Joint Album With Lil Wayne On YM Radio

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne might have a joint album in the works.

Despite Nicki Minaj’s recent shenanigans with Tekashi 6ix9ine, we all know her best collaborative work happens with the Young Money Crew. From “Moment for Life” feat. Drake to ‘High School’ with Weezy, some of our favorite gems are the results of YMCMB teamwork. With swirling rumors about her video-edited baby bump, it seems Minaj might have another ‘bun in the oven’, a joint album with Young Money mentor Lil Wayne. Linking up on Facetime, the two chatted about her M.I.A status on social media, married life, and teased pairing up for new music.

Friday night’s episode of Weezy’s ‘Young Money Radio’ featured none other than “the First Lady of Young Money and the Queen of every f—ing thing”, as she was rightly introduced by Wayne. The two talked music for a bit, about the tricky territory of being a female rapper in the industry and Wayne’s day one confidence in the diva’s abilities. “Shout out to you Wayne for giving me my start, for always believing in me,” she shared. “I didn’t know if you would take me serious, because at the time people had really given up on female rappers. I just knew I was going to make it, so I was enjoying the groundwork of it and I was working super hard. Because if you’re not going to work, why bother?” Minaj said of her enviable and renowned work ethic.

The Queen of the Barbs and heavyweight contender for female rap G.O.A.T has enjoyed nonstop successes since emerging in the early 2000’s rap scene. The pair hinted that they could finally be giving fans what they’ve been begging for since those early years — a long-awaited joint album that would send the world into a frenzy. “When we gonna do this?” Tunechi asked, to which Nicki responded, “Your wish is my command. I would definitely do it, whenever you say the word.” If the baby rumors are true, then that could delay the new project, but we know the go-getter “female Weezy” will deliver just for her Barbs.

Taking time off from social media in general because “it can be so extra,” Nicki wasn’t nearly as reserved about her newfound love. Asked how “married life is treating” the singer, Minaj mentioned of her match made in heaven: “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is. Even if you’re not married, when you have someone who feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, you feel on top of the world.”

A joint project between Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne would be good for the culture.