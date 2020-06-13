Snoop Dogg Reflects On Biggie Smalls’ Pain After Tupac’s Death

Snoop Dogg says Biggie Smalls was deeply hurt by Tupac Shakur’s killing.

While the coronavirus pandemic has become a global crisis, these unprecedented times have led to some unexpected silver linings. One positive outcome of the halt on regularly scheduled entertainment has been the creative ways in which artists and celebrities have been staying engaged with their fans. Many revealing interviews have come out of this desire to connect, including Fatman Scoop’s most recent discussion with Snoop Dogg. The radio personality sat down with Snoop over an Instagram split screen to talk about Snoop’s career and a few anecdotes from hip hop history.

Snoop Dogg was a central figure in the infamous east coast versus west coast beef of the mid 90s, standing alongside Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur as a representative of Death Row Records. Bad Boy Records acted as their adversaries with The Notorious B.I.G. pushed to the front and center of a dispute many believe he wanted nothing to do with.

Snoop spoke of seeing Biggie in person shortly after Tupac lost his life in a drive-by shooting in Vegas. “He looked me in my eyes and he say something to that—he’s sad that Tupac Shakur is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt. This is not a man that’s happy or glamorized. This is a man whose friend that’s dead, they had a misunderstanding and he could never get no justice for his emotions, but he’s showing me his emotions.”

Snoop goes on to explain that he and Biggie never had any beef with each other, despite the feud between their organizations. Describing a second encounter, Snoop recalls a time when he visited Biggie in the studio and heard his new track, saying, “He play that song where it say, ‘Dreamin’ about Lear jets mansions and coupes, and trying to sell records like Snoop, oops.’” Snoop remembers the moment as solidifying the two superstar rappers’ respect for each other, despite the drama that eventually led to the tragic deaths of both Tupac and Biggie.