NBA YoungBoy Almost Killed In Drive-by Shooting, “I Could’ve Died”

NBA YoungBoy says he is lucky to be alive following a drive-by shooting.

The Louisiana rapper jumped on Instagram, where he informed his fans that he had managed to avoid a life-or-death scenario. “I could have died from a drive-by yesterday,” he said in the mostly incoherent clip that was shared by DJ Akademiks. If NBA YoungBoy divulged more details about where, when, and why, no one heard ’em, but the “Bad Bad” rapper is known for having his share of enemies. This is not the first time that the 20-year-old has escaped a shooting — a year ago, a gun battle ensued outside his Miami hotel, with members of his entourage facing off against attackers and an innocent bystander left dead.

YoungBoy has also had his own run-ins with police, but it was recently his girlfriend who got on the wrong side of the law. Police were called to the rapper’s Houston home in the early hours one April night after reports of a violent altercation.

NBA YoungBoy had been entertaining his baby mama, LaPatrra Jacobs, when his current bae, Yaya Mayweather, came round. Floyd Mayweather’s daughter allegedly told LaPattra to leave, and when she refused, she stabbed her in both her arms with a pair of kitchen knives. Yaya was taken into custody, while LaPattra was taken to surgery.

LaPattra’s injuries were reportedly so severe that her one hand is now paralyzed, and Yaya is facing 99 years in prison for aggravated assault. Her trial is scheduled to begin in August, with J. Prince’s attorney, Kurt Schaffer, set time to defend her in the case. Following the incident, Kodak Black, who YoungBoy has beef with, alleged that the Baton Rouge native co-operated with the police following his girlfriend’s arrest.

Seeing as his life appears to be in danger, NBA YoungBoy may want to look at taking out some extra security.