Trinidadian Dancehall Artiste K-Lion Dead At 26K-Lion

The Trinidad and Tobago dancehall community is currently mourning a major loss in the form of the young and talented deejay Kwinton Thomas better known to the masses as K-Lion. The budding dancehall talent who hails from the Belmont community in the capital Port of Spain passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Reports are that K-Lion, who is 26-year-old, had a medical emergency during his visit to Miami, Florida. The “Malandros ” singer was allegedly playing football when he collapsed after facing a seizure and died from a heart attack moments after. It is still unclear if a pre-existing condition triggered the seizure.

K-Lion was a part of the ‘Zesser’ movement, a rebranded ‘Trinibad’ dancehall movement. His hit song “Malandros” helped to cement his place in the new dancehall scene developing in the country. The track has garnered an impressive viewership of over 3.8 million views on Youtube. Other tracks such as “Extraordinary” and “Rise Up” are also fan favorites that can also be found on other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Buzz Caribbean was speaking to Trinidadian radio and television personality, Kwesi Lee, more popularly known as SupaHype, who praised the artiste for helping to formulate peace to the Belmont area by bringing together opposing groups eventually stemming rivalries.

Hundred of his over 72k Instagram followers and his 57.1K Youtube subscribers have shared their condolences for the untimely loss of someone who was shaping up to become a world-renown icon.

K-Lion is also known for tracks such as, “My Team,” “Doom,” “Safe,” “Step Pon Dem,” and “Private Zess.”