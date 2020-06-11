Tekashi 6ix9ine & Ex Manager Shotti Sued For $5.3 Million

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Shotti got some legal troubles on their hands.

Just as Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be getting his life back on track, he has been hit with another lawsuit. Tekashi has less than two months to go until he completes his prison sentence for racketeering in connection with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The “GOOBA” rapper, who is currently under house arrest at an undisclosed location, will be a free man come August 2nd.

Shortly after being transferred to home confinement in April, reports claimed that 6ix9ine was lining up international gigs in places such as Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe, and South America, but a gig from his past is now coming back to haunt him.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to perform at the Echostage Club in Washington D.C. two years ago, but the performance ultimately didn’t go ahead. Although the promoters involved had previously withdrawn their lawsuit against the rainbow-haired rapper, they have now decided to reignite the legal feud by suing two of 6ix9ine’s former managers, a booking company and another promoter for $5.3 million, Complex reported.

According to the claim, despite having already been paid an advance of $58,000, Tekashi reportedly canceled the show without prior notice and then performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert in New Jersey the same night.

The report about the contract fraud and defamation lawsuit comes just as 6ix9ine is preparing to release his new single, “TROLLZ.” The follow-up to “GOOBA” has been delayed for several weeks, but is set to finally drop at midnight, with the New Yorker going live on Instagram before. Nicki Minaj is featuring Tekashi on the track and will also star in the music video, which is scheduled to be released at the same time.