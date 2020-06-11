Alexis Skyy Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend After Sharing Sexy Bikini Snaps

Alexis Skyy is letting the world know that she has a new man.

Love and Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy showed up on the Instagram story of Jose Rodriguez on Wednesday, sharing a kiss with the fashion designer to show off their new romance. The couple appeared to be enjoying time on the beach with friends while drinking and listening to music. Jose posted a picture of him and Alexis back in March with the caption, “When You See How Much People Hate To See You Happy. But it Just Fuels Your Happiness”. Rodriguez flaunts expensive cars and cash on his social media as well, but only has around 10k followers in comparison to Skyy’s 4.2 million.

Alexis Skyy established her fame on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as well as Love & Hip Hop: New York as the ex-girlfriend of rapper Fetty Wap. Alexis caught the attention of viewers by constantly fueling drama with other castmates, including Masika Kalysha, Fetty Wap’s ex and the mother of his child. Speaking about Masika with The Breakfast Club in 2017, Skyy said, “That b*tch is just mad because she wants to be with Fetty and he doesn’t want her. She was just a one-night stand. She’s mad because he exposed her nationally on TV. B*tch, you old. I’m 22. You had a chance to do things and you didn’t.”

The now-25-year-old is juggling raising her special needs 2-year-old daughter, running her skincare business, and filming for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. She also continues to flood her Instagram page with sexy bikini shots and workout videos. A scroll through her page also reveals that several companies have reached out to the influencer to gain the attention of some of her massive following, as she regularly reviews and promotes different products. Clearly, Alexis has her hands full, let’s hope she finds the time to make her new relationship thrive.