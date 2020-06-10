Tekashi 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Going On Instagram Live Together

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj will be going on Instagram Live ahead of their new single, “Trollz.”

It seems as though Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new single is definitely coming out this Friday. 69 first teased the follow-up to “GOOBA” weeks ago as it was scheduled to drop on the last Friday in May. Just days before “Trollz” was set to be released upon the world, 6ix9ine told fans that it would be delayed by a week as the accompanying music video was not quite ready.

The rapper once again broke the news that “TROLLZ” had been postponed a week later, though this time it was out of respect for the late George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

It would be understandable that fans got a little jittery when 6ix9ine popped up on social media today, but it was all good as he confirmed that the track would be dropping this Friday, and also verified a long-suspected rumour that Nicki Minaj would be featuring on the song. This is the second time the good friends have worked together as they previously collaborated on “FEFE” in 2018. Part of the proceeds for the new single are set to go to The Bail Project Inc., which offers free bail assistance to low-come individuals who cannot afford to pay their own.

6ix9ine is set to release “TROLLZ” in the same way that he released “GOOBA” — by going live on Instagram before dropping the music video. “TOMORROW WE BREAK THE INTERNET IM GOING LIVE BEFORE THE VIDEO,” he wrote on IG. “I CANT BE STOPPED.” Tekashi’s previous Instagram Live stream broke a record by garnering 2 million viewers. The massive figure was likely due to it being the first appearance by the 24-year-old since he was released from prison and followers being curious about what he would say. Although the record has since been beaten again, 6ix9ine may take in similar numbers if Nicki goes live with him at midnight.