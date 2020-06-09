Popcaan Is A Proud Dad As His Daughter Rihanna Graduates Prep School With Honors

Popcaan’s daughter is now a prep school graduate, and he couldn’t be prouder.

The “Nah Idle” deejay was all smiles in several photos posted yesterday on his Instagram page. Clad in a swank red blazer and sporting the new ‘buzz’ worthy hairdo, Popcaan posed for some sweet shots with his 11-year-old daughter Rihanna Sutherland. The youngster, who Popcaan affectionately refers to as his ‘Princess’, was seen hugging her dad wearing a huge grin herself and a blue graduation gown.

We’ve gotten used to seeing Popcaan in dad mode too, as Rihanna makes appearances on his pages during their father/ daughter outings and antics. He also frequently features his mom, Ms. Rhona, and the humorous exchanges of his provocation and her concerned scolding are some of our favorites.

Still, the day belonged to Rihanna, with a host of big names dropping in to the comments to show some love and offer congratulations to both. Lila Ike, Jesse Royal, Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng, Protoje, and Agent Sasco sent hearts, hugs, and crowns to make her feel recognized and special after all her hard work. The most special comment might have come from her father days before her graduation though, with a heartfelt caption below a photo of her just one week before Father’s Day.

“You are the reason I started taking music serious, the reason I started working harder, one of my first motivation!! I love you my Princess,” Popcaan wrote.

With one major event in the Unruly king’s personal life taken care of, he may be ready to set his sights on owning the summer. The deejay recently released a track called Buzz on the topic of his much-discussed haircut (which might have been prompted by his Princess’s graduation ceremony) for which a video is new due.

The loyal Unruly and Gaza supporters have started the countdown, or as one fan put it, “Yes dadda dats it…with this video u we carry the song to heights” while the ladies keep assuring him that the trim definitely have a buzz.