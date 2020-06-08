Justin Bieber Admits He’s Benefit From Black Culture, Vows To Fight Racial Injustice

Justin Bieber is neither African nor American, but he is going harder for social justice than many of his counterparts.

Following the uptick in social injustice and racial prejudice toward the black community for an alarming and lengthy period of time, artists and people in positions of power have been using their voice to condemn the inequality that is displayed on American soil daily. Many of our favorite celebrities have vowed to donate, speak out, and devise ways to be a part of the change. Justin Bieber is no different, and he is certainly one who has benefited tremendously from black culture.

Taking to Instagram this weekend to make a noble statement, the Canadian singer admitted that he intends to stand up for the culture that has given him so much. “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber’s post read. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

Ever since he entered the business as a young teen, Justin Bieber’s style has always been symbolic of black culture. In his early days, the singer had the option of either Justin Timberlake or Usher for a mentor, and he went with the “Confessions” artist who undoubtedly influenced the course of his career. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systematic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change,” added Bieber.

The “Intentions” singer has also been encouraging fans to vote in his place because of his immigration status. Justin has not given up his Canadian citizenship and, therefore, still can’t vote in the U.S. Last week the singer shared a post on Instagram, prompting voters in and around the DMV area to participate in the presidential primary. “I’m Canadian so I can’t vote you can vote for me,” Justin Bieber wrote. He also continues to champion justice for Breonna Taylor whose killers have still not even been addressed or taken into custody.

African Americans make up a large part of the music industry in America, which has noted an increase in demand for Hip-Hop/Rap and R&B music over the last few years compared to say Rock ‘n Roll, which has decreased. Kudos to Justin for recognizing that the culture he profits from so significantly is in need of his voice. We hope it will motivate other celebrities to join the fight, whether they are a part of the affected community or not.