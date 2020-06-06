Vybz Kartel Drops A Saucy Video For “Body Language”

Vybz Kartel comes through with a new visual for “Body Language.”

Three Months ago, Vybz Kartel released a Naviigator Production collaboration titled, “Body Language.” The team has now followed up with a brand new music video to support the erotically charged song. To effectively bring across his point Vybz Kartel reaches for one of the island’s most prolific videography teams, Warrior Films. As usual, they do not disappoint as they draft up a clever concept of an older man reliving his fantasy of an enticing and attractive invigilator.

The younger version of the man in question is treated to a one-man show as the beauty strips down to nothing but lace lingerie and body art. Much like the brain activating its overdrive during REM sleep, the man’s fantasy takes a deeper turn, and the scene quickly changes from the classroom to a green area decorated by mini palm plants. Warrior Films decided that this was the perfect time to throw in a few additional bodies, and viewers are treated to more seductive dancing from a few other models.

The main protagonist plays his role impeccably well, as he maintains a truly dazed look throughout the entire production, presumably second-guessing if it is really happening to him. In the same way that viewers were thrust into the fantasy, they were immediately pulled back to reality.

Go ahead and view the music video for “Body Language” and relive your fantasy.