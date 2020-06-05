Kylie Jenner & Kanye West Are Highest Paid Celebrities In The World, Tops Forbes List

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West are at the top of the list of highest earners among celebrities.

Forbes has released its annual list of the world’s wealthiest celebrities, and Kylie Jenner’s name ranks in first place for the third year in a row. Although she grew up as part of the glitterati on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, most of Kylie’s fortune has been made on her own dime thanks to her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Founded six years ago, the company first produced the Kylie Lip Kits, which famously sold out in seconds online, before branching out to include other cosmetics. The 22-year-old sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. in November last year for $600 million.

Kylie Jenner topping Forbes’ compilation of the highest-paid celebrities in 2020 also comes as somewhat of “stuff you” to the publication. Just last week, the magazine brought into question the make-up mogul’s title as the youngest self-made billionaire of all time (an honor they had bestowed on her, themselves), after claiming that her team had for years doctored company figures and alleging that she is only worth $900 million. “I thought this was a reputable site,” Kylie had tweeted in response to Forbes’ report, while her attorney demanded that the publication publicly detract its statements.

Billionaire or not, Kylie brought in $590 million over the last 12 months, putting her firmly atop the list. She is in good company, as her brother-in-law, Kanye West, who is married to her sister Kim Kardashian, took home $170 million during the same period. The pair were joined in the top 5 by sportsmen Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi with $106.3 million, $105 million, and $104 million, respectively, Actor-director Tyler Perry earned $97 million, footballer Neymar $95.5 million, shock jock Howard Stern took home $90 million, basketball player LeBron James made $88.2 million, and Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson rounded out the ten with $87.5 million.