Vybz Kartel Finally Gets His RIAA Gold Plaque For “Fever”

Vybz Kartel is celebrating a Gold-certified record thanks to his smash hit “Fever” and he is showing off the prize.

Earlier this year, dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel made history when he received his first official certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The deejay earned bragging rights for a Gold-certified hit single on February 7, 2020, and he is finally getting the chance to see and share his plaque commemorating the milestone.

Vybz Kartel took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his gold-plated award with his name, song title, and album inscribed. “Fever” was the lead single off of Vybz Kartel’s Billboard charting album “King of the Dancehall” which peaked at No. 2 on the Top Reggae Albums chart. The renowned body of work quickly became the top-selling album from a dancehall artiste on the Billboard chart when it was released in 2016.

Alongside three photos that showcased a close look at the RIAA Gold plaque, the deejay wrote the caption, “Just opened my Gmail to this #goldplaque,” and added an extensive list of mentions that include both local and international radio hosts, disc jockeys and fellow artistes.

Vybz Kartel managed this feat even while imprisoned in a general penitentiary where he has been held for almost an entire decade. His celebrity friends were quick to shower him with love and congratulatory messages in the comments. Busta Rhymes who follows the deejay closely and is often spotted interacting under his posts wrote, “Congrats Gaza Gaaaad!!!” Also, Kartel’s longtime collaborator and friend Spice commented, “CONGRATULATIONS GOAT,” along with the fire and goat emojis.

The incarcerated deejay doesn’t have the opportunity to get a touch off of his well-deserved gold plaque himself but that does not make the achievement any less valid. Even though he has suffered huge losses being separated from his family and fans and infinite legal woes, Vybz Kartel still gets to celebrate this as a huge win.