Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Jade Posts Booty Thirst Trap & Reveals When He Will Be Free

Tekashi 6ix9ine has started his countdown to full freedom.

With two months at a super-secret location already underway, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend has reminded us all that there isn’t much longer to go until her bae is a free man. “House Arrest Day #627 57 more days,” wrote Jade alongside a photo of herself looking over her shoulder while wearing a low-backed bodysuit. Tekashi is expected to have his ankle bracelet removed on August 2nd.

One almost has to keep reminding themselves that the rapper with the rainbow hair is a convicted felon. Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to have been in everybody’s face and living his best life over the last two months since being transferred to home confinement from jail. The “GOOBA” rapper received a two-year sentence — as opposed to the 47 years initially proposed for his racketeering charges — after he agreed to testify against his fellow members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

While coronavirus has been a massive disruption in most people’s lives, the respiratory virus came as somewhat of a blessing for Tekashi as he was granted permission to switch to house arrest over fears that his asthma would make him susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Despite still having his every movement monitored under the federal eye, the New York rapper has been allowed to continue with his music career. 6ix9ine released his comeback track, “GOOBA,” on May 8th, with his second single “TROLLZ” originally scheduled to drop last Friday. The 24-year-old had postponed the release until tomorrow as the music video was not yet ready, but he has now decided to delay it yet again, until next Friday, in respect of the George Floyd protests currently taking place.

Considering 6ix9ine has been dropping tracks, recording music videos, and trolling his enemies on social media during the last two months, how much is really expected to change come August 3rd?