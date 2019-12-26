Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Jade And Baby Mama Sara Square Off On IG

Tekashi 6ix9ine got his girlfriend and his baby mama butting heads on the Gram.

The “FEFE” rapper has a very complicated relationship with the mother of his 6-year-old daughter. He and Sara Molina began dating while still in high school, and she gave birth to Saraiyah when the rapper was just 17. Their relationship remained on track until November 2018 when Sara suspected Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, of cheating on her. After allegedly finding text messages from a woman named Jade Wattley, she confronted Hernandez, who then struck her in the face, causing an injury to her mouth.

Fast forward to Christmas 2019, where Jade thought it would be cute to troll her boyfriend on social media. She posted a meme on Instagram about baby mamas.

“A ‘BABY MOMMA’ is a DEADBEAT. She believes a baby is supposed to make him stay and tries to use the baby against him, and also make him and his relationship miserable. She believes she has a point to prove,” began the first part of Jade’s post. “A ‘MOTHER’ doesn’t care about her baby daddy’s personal life, nor spends her time trying to manipulate him. She puts her child first and handles her business. Either you’re there or you’re NOT.”

Do you know who didn’t find the post amusing in the slightest? Tekashi’s baby mama, Sara… She has previously stated that the 23-year-old, who is currently serving time for racketeering and other charges, does not take proper care of their daughter and re-iterated her stance on IG.

“Any b**ch that stand by a n***a who don’t take care his kids is a corny weak b**ch,” she wrote in a message directed at 6ix9ine’s current lady. “B**ch you not as important to me as you think my problem isn’t you I always made my issue about him not being a father not what he does for you and your daughter who ain’t even his dummy. KNOW YOU PLACE. I never had a issue with you. You doing exactly what b**ches like you. But mind your f***ing business. I don’t comment on you I comment on the bum I had a kid with. Don’t act bold now. Don’t do it. And next time @me lmfao.”

Sara Molina, standing up for baby mamas over the world.