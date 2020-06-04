Beyoncé Urged Fans To Stay Focus And Continue To Fight For Justice

Amidst the protests actually reporting at least one victory in making a difference and seeking justice for George Floyd, Beyoncé is urging fans not to quit.

Beyoncé is speaking up and reminding everyone that the fight for racial equality and social justice is not a fleeting desire, so we must be in it for the long haul. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Freedom” singer shared a photo of Black Lives Matter protests flooding the streets. The photo had its own caption which read: “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

Beyoncé’s efforts to remind the masses that the fight is far from over, came hours after it was announced that the three other officers involved in George Floyd’s attempted arrest and subsequent brutal murder were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the offending officer Derek Chauvin. In addition to that, Chauvin’s murder charge was upgraded from third-degree and manslaughter to a second-degree homicide. While it seemed for a moment that the uproar was not moving mountains, Gov. Timz Walz announcement validated the cries of the black community, which echoes retrospectively across the stolen lives of black citizens at the hands of police brutality.

Less than a week prior, Beyoncé posted a video message advocating for justice for George Floyd. She talked about how imperative it is for all races to speak up because of the mere fact that regardless of the color of our skin, we are all a part of the human race. “I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away,” said Bey.

Now the singer is encouraging us all to keep the movement going even after our calls to charge the police officers have been answered, and it is imperative that we do.