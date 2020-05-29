50 Cent Weighs In Black CNN Reporter Arrest At George Floyd Protest

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a black CNN reporter being arrested on live TV in Minneapolis.

50 Cent is outraged just like the rest of us. The murder of George Floyd has left many raw as a reminder that racism is alive and well in the free democracy. The 46-year-old African-American man was killed on Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and placed his knee on his throat, depriving him of oxygen. A bystander filmed the incident in which Floyd can be heard gasping for air and saying he can’t breathe, and the video has since gone viral, bringing attention to the commonality of police brutality and the unfair targeting of African-Americans.

Since the murder occurred, the four police officers involved have been fired, and mass protests have ensued, particularly in Minneapolis, which is at the center of the heinous crime. CNN sent reporters to cover the rallies, and one of its journalists, Omar Jimenez, was filmed being arrested live on air. Jimenez, who is black, had shown a protestor being arrested and then found himself surrounded by several police officers who placed him under arrest and in handcuffs, despite telling police that he and his crew were members of the press and that they would gladly move out of the police’s way.

Aside from Jimenez and his crew being arrested without reason, a white CNN reporter revealed that he too had been approached by officers, but was allowed to continue working after informing them that he was part of the media. Josh Campbell conceded that he was treated far differently than his African-American compatriot, something which Fifty also pointed out on his IG. “One they let walk away, one they took to jail. This s*** is sad,” 50 Cent wrote alongside pictures of Campbell and Jimenez.

At the time of writing, the social media post has almost 80,500 likes, with many commenters agreeing with Fifty’s sentiments.