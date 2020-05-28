Tekashi 6ix9ine Take Shots At G Herbo As “Gooba” Gets Gold Certification

Tekashi 6ix9ine is trolling rapper G Herbo after “Gooba” gets certified Gold.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been beefing with quite a few rappers since his early release from prison, including G Herbo, who recently said that the rainbow-haired rapper pleaded guilty and also ratted people out, which means he didn’t beat his case. “Lol but he didn’t beat it he told,” Herbo said, “he plead guilty too.”

Though Tekashi had clapped back with some slight about Herbo having an STD, he also came for the rapper’s certifications, stating that G Herbo has never had a platinum record. “Let’s name a gherbo song that’s platinum Akademiks post it I’ll delete my gram,” 6ix9ine said. G Herbo’s response is what 6ix9ine is now using to troll him amidst his song “Gooba” reaching Gold status. “I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go,” G Herbo wrote. “& I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon be safe.”

That comment was brought up again when DJ Akademiks recently shared the announcement that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest song, “Gooba,” has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA after just two weeks. While many people would be elated with the good news and perhaps show some appreciation in the comments, 6ix9ine converted into his troll form when he commented on the post. “@nolimitherbo imagine tranna be platinum in the streets,” the rapper wrote. Clearly 6ix9ine has no intention of letting G Herbo live that down.

There is no denying the fact that G Herbo has not yet received platinum certification, and while it’s true that he as more street cred that Tekashi 6ix9ine right now, that’s not a high bar anymore. Do you think G Herbo will respond to 6ix9ine again?