Shaggy Renews Call For Bounty Killer & Beenie Man US Visas Be Reinstated

Shaggy is renewing the call for the US to reinstate Bounty Killer and Beenie Man visas following the success of their Verzuz clash.

Saturday’s Verzuz clash between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer is being regarded as one of the best things to come out of the worldwide lockdown implemented to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic. However, there was at least one point during the clash when both entertainers revealed the sad truth that they are still barred from entering the United States of America due to their visas being revoked.

Coworker and friend of both men, reggae superstar Shaggy, believe that this would be the perfect time for the powers that be to push towards having their visas reissued. In a lengthy post commemorating the true showmanship and raw knack for talent demonstrated by both men, Shaggy elaborated on just how influential they still are to a number of collectives.

However, he first highlighted the numerous overseas corporations and media outlets that were locked in to witness over two (2) hours of scintillating entertainment.

The 51-year-old continued by breaking down the importance of the clash between the two titans. Most importantly, Shaggy highlight the fact that Beenie Man and Bounty Killer still cannot travel to the world’s number one music market, United States, to perform for their fans.

“BUT LETS NOT FORGET!!!…,.that both of these artist, these two legends, these two ambassadors of our country our music, and our culture, STILL CANNOT TRAVEL!!” he wrote.

Shaggy added, “It’s about time we rally and push the powers at be to free up these artist allow them traveling visas, work permits so they can travel freely to promote our culture and represent our brand.”

Orville Richard Burrell CD OJ, better known as Shaggy, then called on the persons holding some of the highest positions on the Jamaican soil to lobby for the reissuing of the travel permits for his fellow entertainers.

He concluded that “the culture needs it, the music needs it, the economy needs it, the country needs it the fans need it. Salute DANCE HAL!!”

Operators of the Verzuz platform and many of Jamaica’s biggest names in music backed the words of the “Hope” singer. The likes of Spice, Ding Dong, Safaree, Cecile, Romeich, Stefflon Don, members of the Third World band, all dropped comments below the post he shared o Instagram.

Bounty Killer reposted Shaggy’s statement while adding, “What’s due unto Cesar give it @sharonburkesolidagency may have her ways as we all does but her contribution to the development of this industry and so many artists credit as to be given despite I salute you Madam Sharon Burke musical stalwart cheers to that folks.”

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s US visas were revoked a decade ago along with those of other entertainers such as selector Ricky Trooper, Sizzla, Aidonia, and Mavado. No clear reason was given for the banning of the artistes’ visas at the time. Aidonia and Mavado were later cleared, and their travel permits reissued soon after. Other dancehall acts such as Popcaan and Tommy Lee are still without their US visas.