G-Eazy Shares Release Date Of New EP “Everything’s Strange Here”

G-Eazy got new music on the way.

Music and real-life always end up mixing in some way. G-Eazy knows this and wants to show us his perspective on life in 2020. With this in mind, the Bay Area rapper is getting ready to drop his latest project, Everything Is Strange Here, due out on June 5. Even though he previously announced an upcoming album, These Things Happen Too, which has since been delayed, G-Eazy opted instead to release an EP.

“8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to do this,” wrote G-Eazy on Instagram along with a cover photo. “The world has been turned upside down, but many of us have had the fortunate opportunity to reflect, grow and evolve. This project is a representation of where my heart and my head have been. It is honest and pure, it is me. Take it or leave it, this is how I feel. These things also happen, around the corner. That being said, everything is strange here, June 5.”

G-Eazy’s last studio album was The Beautiful & Damned released in 2017. Since then, the rapper has released three EPs, making Everything Is Strange Here his fourth EP ahead of his next album.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, has been very busy lately working on new music. His latest EP “Scary Nights” was a success, with guest features from The Game, Moneybagg Yo, French Montana, Gunna, and Miguel, it arrived with high expectations and lived up to them.

To continue the momentum, G-Eazy shared an image a few weeks ago promoting his single “Still Be Friends,” featuring Tyga and Tory Lanez. It’s still not clear if this song will be included on #EISH or in “These things happen too.”

With this new EP, Eazy joins a large number of artists worldwide who have taken something positive out of the COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing today, demonstrating that music is an art capable of transforming something as terrible as Coronavirus into something that we can all enjoy.

We look forward to hearing new music from G-Eazy.

Keep it urban, keep it locked.