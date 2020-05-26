Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Shaggy, DJ Khaled Lauded Sharon Burke For Verzuz Success

Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke is getting lauded for working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Verzuz a success.

In the wake of the greatest Verzuz battle since its inception in March, many persons are now highlighting the contribution of Jamaica’s biggest entertainers, inclusive of Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. While praises are being issued to the entertainers in front of the camera, those same entertainers are singing praises to one key figure who has remained at the backbone of Jamaica’s musical growth for many years, none other than the lovely Sharon Burke.

Swizz Beatz toasted the President of the Solid Agency Management, Bookings and Event Management company, Sharon Burke, during his post-clash talk on Saturday night. “There wouldn’t be no Beenie versus Bounty without Sharon Burke,” he said. Orville Richard Burrell CD OJ better known to the world as Shaggy, reposted the clip and expounded on just how impactful Sharon is in the industry.

“I especially want to big up my big sis’ SHARON BURKE @sharonburkesolidagency you were the real M.V.P. of tonight!! A lot of people fail to give you credit where it’s due …but as far as I can remember almost every highlighted moment in dance hall you have been apart of it in some way shape or form,” he said before listing some of the defining productions she has been a part of.

He continued, “from Reggae Sun Splash to fully loaded ( that broke such selectors like dj Khalid).. alliance, hot shot concert series , hot shot diamond party, buju banton long walk to freedom concert, shaggy and friends concert series… just to name a few.” Solid Agency has also done work on Reggae Jamboree in New York, The Days Music Festival in Nigeria and the Antigua Music Festival, and Pandemonium Soca Jouvert, along with booking festivals in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, UK, China, Canada and USA, according to the company’s website.

Shaggy also highlighted the work she has done with many of the island’s biggest artistes. “You’ve helped to develop bounty Killa, wayne marshal, busy signal, Movado, Vibez Kartel, elephant man, aidonia, Popcaan, Konshens , assassin etc. me included, you have been an intricate part of the culture and still continue to uplift and push it’. I salute you and you should be recognized,” he wrote.

Bounty Killer, another one of Burke’s longtime clients, had some kind for her after the clash. In celebration of their recent success and nearly 23 years business relation, Bounty Killer wrote, “What’s due unto Cesar give it @sharonburkesolidagency may have her ways as we all does but her contribution to the development of this industry and so many artists credit as to be given despite I salute you Madam Sharon Burke musical stalwart cheers to that folks.”

He also saluted his friend Shaggy, with whom he also shares management. “Thank you for every kind word you have said, I had to post it, because my ratings for you is top of the top , it means so much to me little bro always looking out for me. You are going so hard now and receiving so much high and good energy and letting go so much music you are winning and it looks good and that’s the kind of energy I like to participate in. Positive energy let us run the world.!!!”

The ‘Sharon love’ was not over as Haitian star Wyclef Jean also gave a shout-out, hailing her as ‘The Big Boss’ from his days as a headliner at one of the nation’s hottest dancehall parties, Fully Loaded. We The Best Music Group label owner DJ Khaled also had some kind words for Burke while also sharing similar sentiments that Shaggy expressed later on in relation to the artistes’ physical presence being requested on American soil.

Solid Agency currently boasts “28 years of experience in the entertainment industry” and has an impressive number of artistes under their roster that they either manage or handle bookings for. These include the likes of Agent Sasco, Aidonia, Bounty Killer, Bugle, Busy Signal, Chi Ching Ching, Ding Dong, Govana, Half Pint, Jahdore, Kevin, Downswell, Konshens, Marcia Griffiths, No-Maddz, Protoje, Rasta Rockstar, Romaine Virgo, Shaggy, Shuga, Tessanne Chin, Vershon, Wayne Marshall, and Zac Jone$.