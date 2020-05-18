Summer Walker Fans Thinks She Did Plastic Surgery After Debuting New Look

Summer Walker left some of her fans shook when she debut a new look on the Gram.

Summer Walker appears to have a lot more junk in the trunk and fans don’t know how to handle it. The last time the world saw the Atlanta songstress was in the music video for Khalid’s song “Eleven.” After initially dropping the track in January, Khalid re-released a version with Summer that came with a super sexy music video that involved them drag-racing in Los Angeles. Summer is now set to release her own music with a new EP.

Her debut studio album, “Over It,” debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 when it came out in October, with the 24-year-old clearly hoping that the upcoming project sells more than 134,000 copies first week so she can have her first number one hit. In the meantime, she has been teasing fans not only with promises of new tracks but also some sultry pics.

The “Playing Games” singer took to Instagram to promo her anticipated EP with photos of her in a studio. Wearing a crisp white jumpsuit with cut-outs in one, and a blue crop top with matching pants in the other, Summer posed, played on her phone, and forwent social distancing. “EP coming soon babies,” she wrote, before tagging producer NO1.

She followed up the snaps with a short clip showing off the make-up done for her by artist Nikita Dragun, which, coupled with the photos, left fans wondering if Summer Walker had had summin’ done to her face. “You don’t even look like yourself,” was the common theme amongst the comments, while some said it looked like plastic surgery had been performed. She was rumored to have had a nose job in February, with fans now convinced she has gone under the knife yet again.

Even if it appears that Summer Walker is changing her appearance, we hope her sound is the same as we’ve gotten to know on her new EP.

Here are some of the comments from fans.

Girl this doesn’t even look like you no more — KARTEL’S GHOST WRITER ?? (@AriaMcmayo) May 17, 2020

Summer walker doesn’t look like Summer Walker anymore https://t.co/cbn2h4DQFg — 3’Sosa???? (@BobbyEderaro) May 17, 2020

This ain’t Summer Walker. This Autumn Runner. I don’t know who that woman is.????? pic.twitter.com/c1KI9y4FXU — . . .????? . . . (@theonlyycali) May 17, 2020