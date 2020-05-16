Blueface’s Mom Asks Snoop Dogg To Help Guide ‘Rich Kids’ Amidst Baby Mama Drama

Blueface’s mom wants some OGs in the game like Snoop Dogg to help guide her rich son amidst his baby mama drama.

Genuine family members are usually able to rally the ‘troops’ when you need them the most. Even though rapper Blueface and his mom have had their differences in the past, she is showing that she still has his best interest at heart and wants to see a brighter future for him. The 23-year-old rapper’s California home and his brand new Porche was recently the subject of a vicious attack from his girlfriend/baby mama Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface captured the entire incident on camera and exposed his child’s mom when he posted it on Instagram. While Alexis did provide a very cryptic reason for her actions, it seemed not to matter to Blueface, who was pretty chill while his place got trashed. There have also been no official reports of charges being pressed against Jaidyn Alexis therefore, the rapper seems to be taking it a more nonchalant approach to it, at least in the public’s eye.

However, it seems Blueface’s mom felt that the situation could be handled differently if the rapper had further guidance from a mentor.

She shared a throwback image to her Instagram account showing the rapper in his high school days. Blueface is sporting his high school football uniform and cuddled in his arms seems to be a younger Jaidyn. She captioned the post, “Praying for all of y’all.” She continued by calling on the older entertainers in the hip hop to help provide guidance to the youths. “Where are the OG’s with the advice for these new millennial rich kids. @snoopdogg @icecube @llcoolj @wack100,” she continued in her caption.

One of the persons tagged in the post is actually Blueface’s manager, Wack 100. However, it would be nice if veterans in the game could develop a program to steer the younger members away from the many pitfalls the entertainment industry has to offer.

Snoop Dogg has some pressing matters of his own to deal with after Tekashi 6ix9ine seemingly outed him as a undercover snitch.