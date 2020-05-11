Tekashi 6ix9ine Address Leaked For Second Time, Will Have To Move AGAIN

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new address was leaked again.

It looks like recently released rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will be on the run for a while. The New York native who is currently on house arrest by court order was permitted to leave the penitentiary where he has resided for over a year early due to health concerns relating to the COVID-19 outbreak. While he is out, 6ix9ine is allowed to stay at a private residence approved by his probation officer. However, it seems he’s been having a hard time getting settled at one location.

Over the weekend, a fan spotted the rapper from her window on his balcony, taking pictures. After news of his location in Lido Beach, in Long Island hit the media, the rapper had to quickly flee. He reportedly relocated to another upscale residence in the Hamptons, where it is being reported that he was spotted yet again.

According to HipHopLately, Tekashi’s new address was again outed by another fan who spotted his new fleet of luxury vehicles in his driveway. The rapper has been conspicuously splurging on high-end sportscars since his return to civilization, so it wasn’t hard to identify him by the colorful fleet.

It’s sad to think the 24-year-old rapper is starting out a life on the run, but it’s looking more and more like it every day. Tekashi 6ix9ine turned down the offer for witness protection so he could continue his music career. For a while, many thought that was just insane, and maybe some still do, but at least his record-breaking comeback is something to show for his wild decision making.

There is no word on where Tekashi is headed next, which is a good thing for him for now. Hopefully, his social media practices and online behavior will be conducive to the confidentiality of his new location.