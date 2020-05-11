Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Suspect Eric Holder Trial Delayed Due To COVID-19

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murder Eric Holder will have to sit tight in his cell until this summer as his trial is postponed.

The coronavirus pandemic has got every schedule out of whack, including the courts of justice. Due to the stay-at-home order that has been imposed, court proceedings have been in limbo for months, and it seems it won’t get back on track until next season. According to court documents obtained by Vibe, Nipsey Hussle’s murder suspect Eric Holder who was originally scheduled to go on trial back in March, is now slated to appear in court on June 8.

In Los Angeles, the courthouses and law offices have been closed since March 23 and will remain so until the stay-at-home order is lifted. Some hearings have moved to a virtual setting, but for the most part, there has been a ton of reschedulings.

Eric Holder was arrested in April 2019 in connection with the March 31st murder of the late legend, Nipsey Hussle. After being taken into custody, he was slapped with felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of attempted murder, one count of murder plus two counts of assault with a firearm.

Bail was initially set at $7,040,000.00 for Holder, then later reduced to $6.53 million. Either way, unless a miracle happens, he will stay in jail until his trial begins next month. Holder was reportedly being held in solitary confinement in his best interest. When he was detained in the county jail, officials saw the need to keep him there in order to protect him from anyone who might seek retributions for Nipsey’s death.

If convicted of all the charges he faces, Eric Holder will not just be legally established as the man who murdered Nipsey Hussle, but he will also face life in prison.