Tekashi 6ix9ine Apologize To His Fans For Snitching, “It Wasn’t Worth It”

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets remorseful on Instagram Live while taking shots at his critics at the same time.

Friday, May 08, 2020, may go down in hip-hop history as the day Tekashi 6ix9ine broke headlines and streaming records. This comes after appearing in a LIVE video with approximately 2 Million viewers to share his story on why he snitched on his fellow gang members, and to let the world know the King of New York is back. Several months ago, thousands were glued to their favorite entertainment platforms to gobble up details coming out of the high profile trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine held nothing back while under oath, even implicating the likes of rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones by listing them as gang members. 6ix9ine is once again dictating to us, but this time he has traded in his prison sweats for a graphic T and his shackles for some expensive bling, as he showed viewers his remorseful side.

“I want to say that I am sorry to my fans because you know what it wasn’t worth it,” mentioned 6x9ine.

While speaking on what is deemed street code, he agrees that he knows there is some level of rules that govern the streets, but he asked, “Where was the loyalty when you was sleeping with my baby mother? Where was the loyalty when you was caught in the wiretap trying to kill me? Where was the loyalty when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you stole millions of dollars from me?” he asked before asking who broke the loyalty and trust first.

He continued, “Be loyal to niggas that kidnap me beat the sh*t outta me on video and everything?

“Y’all don’t want to accept the fact that those are true facts . Ya’ll understand why I snitched, it’s not that ya’ll don’t want to understand, Ya’ll don’t want to understand,” he continued, blasting everyone who bashed him for his actions.

He also spoke on the good that he brought to the Nine Trey Bloods members he rolled with. “This Kids blew their families out of poverty, he paid for schools for all of the members but he snitched on them, why?” he questioned before pointing to the level of disloyalty dished out to him.

In a nutshell, Tekashi 6ix9ine believes he was first hated because of his looks and style of rap, and his snitching incident was nothing but another tool used to cast hate, instead of judging him fairly for his former crew members who did him wrong.