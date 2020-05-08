XXXTentacion’s Son Gekyume Growing Up So Fast, Already Doing Chores With His Mom

XXXTentation’s son, Gekyume, is growing up so fast before our eyes.

Had XXXTentacion been alive today, he would have seen that his boy, Gekyume Onfroy, is now a busy little 1-year-old. X, unfortunately, never got the chance to meet his son as he was in a robbery gone awry in June 2018. The “Sad!” rapper had been leaving the Riva Motorsports motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, just before 4 PM when two men parked their SUV behind him and emerged from their vehicle. The criminals stole a small Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 and shot XXXTentacion multiple times, which ultimately resulted in his death at Broward Health North hospital.

Just days after his passing, XXXTentacion’s mom, Cleopatra, announced that her son’s girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, was pregnant with the couple’s son. The late 20-year-old has told his family that he intended to name his firstborn “Gekyume” if it were a boy and “Xiorra” if it were a girl.

Gekyume Onfroy was welcomed into the world on January 26 2019 —three days after what would have been his father’s 21st birthday. A nasty custody battle ensued, with both Cleopatra and Jenesis vying for possession of the little one. A confidential settlement was agreed to in January of this year that allowed Gekyume to stay with his mother as his primary caregiver.

Despite not receiving primary custody, Cleopatra Bernard is still very present in her grandson’s life and often shares photographs of the toddler. If the paternity of Gekyume was ever in doubt, it was quickly shot down through glancing at the pictures which show the baby to be the spitting image of his father. Now almost 16-months-old, Gekyume is apparently getting familiar around the house as Jenesis showed in recent snaps. The 22-year-old shared a sweet photo of her son, clutching a mop as he peers into the camera.

XXXTentacion would be proud to see his son growing up looking just like him.