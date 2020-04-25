XXXTentacion’s Baby Mama Shares New Photos Of His Son Gekyume, Looks Just Like Him

XXXTentacion’s son Gekyume looks just like his dad in these pictures that just surfaced online.

In July 2018, Florida rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a motorcycle store. The rapper who would have been 22 years old now left behind his pregnant girlfriend, who gave birth to his son Gekyume in January 2019. Some new images of X’s former girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez and their son Gekyume recently popped up online, and as the Shaderoom pointed out, the 1-year-old is the spitting image of his father. If you ever wondered what the rapper looked like as a baby, his son is probably a good place to start.

After X’s death, Jenesis decided to get a paternity test done to legally establish her son as the departed rapper’s kin. It would have required her to request a DNA sample from the medical examiner after the rapper had passed. Though X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was at first against the idea, there is no doubt she was more accepting after seeing her grandson, who is basically her late son’s twin.

After the paternity was settled, there was further legal drama between the rapper’s mom and baby’s mom, but they came to a custody agreement for Gekyume in January. Gekyume Onfroy now has a trust set up in his name so he can inherit his dad’s estate when he becomes of age, so I guess you could say Jenesis made the right call.

Fan reactions to the new photos of Gekyume are unanimously in congruence with the child’s stunning features and striking resemblance to his father. If the baby’s grandmother had known just how much of a Jahseh Onfroy reincarnate he would be, she probably would have been less skeptic and not contest any of his mother’s wishes. That’s all water under the bridge at this point, as everyone now seems like a big happy family. Check out the adorable photos of Gekyume.