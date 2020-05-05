Beenie Man’s Daughter Desha Ravers Involved In Car Crash, Thankful To Be Alive

Beenie Man’s daughter Desha Ravers says she thankful to be alive following a car crash.

It was only four days ago that Deshagaye ‘Desha Ravers‘ Davis shared a few glam shots next to her Honda Fit motorcar that she worked tirelessly to secure almost two months ago. Sadly, photos of her silver car began circulating online once again, but this time it was badly damaged. A clearly shaken Desha also took to Instagram to post a video of herself thanking God for her blessings as well as thanking her dad, Ding Dong, and a few others for checking in.

According to reports, the accident took place in Clarendon on Saturday. While speaking to the Jamaica Star, the Ravers Clavers dancer mentioned, “I don’t care about the car, I am just happy to be alive and that everybody who was in the vehicle with me is alive and well.” Sadly, there is no official word on how many persons were in the car at the time of the accident. While speaking to the Star, she mentioned that she is now confident that the practicing of safe driving should be something everyone knows, which would also force persons to drive not just for the good of themselves but other road users as well.

In the caption of her IG post, she elaborated on just how lucky and blessed she is, “GOD NUH DONE WID ME YET SO ITS DEFINITELY NOT MY TIME THANK GOD IM ALIVE AND WELL AND EVEN MORE GRATEFUL THAT EVERYONE IN THE CAR WITH ME IS OK AND HOME SAFE.”

“ALSO GRATEFUL THAT MY DAUGHTER WAS NOT WITH ME,” she lamented before continuing, “I APPRECIATE ALL THE TXT MESSAGES AND CALLS I NOW KNW THAT I HAVE MAD LOVE OUTTHERE ESPECIALLY FROM PPL I WASNT EXPECTING IT FROM THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

One person who Desha was really happy to hear from was Ding Dong, the lead man in the Raver Clavers. While speaking to The Star Ding mentioned, “I was very worried because at first I was uncertain of her status when I received the call that she had crashed and immediately called her. When I got through to her, she told me she had a couple of bruises and I told her to make sure to go see a doctor to check herself out.”

Desha’s dad, Moses Davis, better known as Beenie Man, expressed just how grateful he was that she only experienced minor scratches to her chest.

“She’s my first daughter; I can’t tell you how I felt to hear she was in an accident because the words just don’t exist. But I can say that right now mi happy, grateful, and thankful that Desha walked away unharmed. Life is the real treasure not material things, and we still have that,” he mentioned to The Star.

Since then, it seems Desha Ravers and her dad have been spending some quality time together, peep the quirky video of Desha and her dad that was uploaded to her Instagram Stories.