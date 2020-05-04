DJ Khaled’s Reaction To Female Twerking On His IG Live Went Viral

DJ Khaled is a smart man who knows not to upset his wife during quarantine.

When We The Best Music Group’s chief DJ Khaled hopped onto his Instagram Live to connect with his fans for some heart to heart, we are sure he was not expecting to get a heartshaped booty bouncing in his face. However, as 2020 has shown us time and time again, things tend to go haywire when you least expect it. The legendary Miami disc jockey decided to include someone on his Live session on Sunday, May 03. The 44-year-old family man was clearly out of his depths and in shock when the female started twerking, and that’s when things took an interesting turn.

“Oh s***, oh s***,” DJ Khaled uttered with a startled look on his face. “No, no, don’t do that!” he shouted, trying to put an end to the gyrating that was taking place in front of him, however, the mystery female simply continued her routine.

“I got family!” he explained, trying to talk her down but, she only stopped to grab a bottle of water. She poured the bottle of water on her booty and went back to shaking her ample backside. You could see Khaled resisting the urge to view, only accidentally catching a few glimpses through the gaps in his fingers placed scantily across his eyes.

“Just talk to me normal! Talk to me normal!” he pleaded. “Nah, I can’t, I can’t,” he confessed as he found his courage and disconnected the connection.

DJ Khaled shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig Luv. Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!”

Khaled and Nicole Tuck have been married for a few years now and are parents to 2 boys. The couple was blessed with their first son Asahd in October 2016 and Aalam just three months ago.