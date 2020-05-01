Rihanna Left Some Thirst Traps On The Gram Wearing Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna is heating things up on the ‘gram with some steamy shots from her new Savage X Fenty campaign.

The Bajan superstar and boss lady announced a new campaign today for the Savage X Fenty Summer capsule collection. The singer who teamed up with longtime collaborator Adam Selman to curate the Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP boxes shared a sneak peek of the upcoming line on Instagram showing off her gorgeous curves and plenty of skin. In the photos, Rihanna’s face is well beat as they say, likely with her own Fenty makeup products.

She also dons the super seductive black sheer lingerie from her soon to be unveiled “Neon Nights” box with black high heels and some icy jewelry to go with it. The Savage X Fenty Queen says the fit will be available as soon as tomorrow. “Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring #AdamSelman back for another collab!” the beauty and fashion mogul wrote in her Instagram caption. The collaborative effort between Rihanna and Selman will be made exclusively available to VIP members at savageX.com on Friday (May 1).

According to People, the new lingerie will be available to members who pay a subscription fee of $49.95 each month to receive special monthly boxes of lingerie goodies that are put together by Rihanna. Think of it as a sexy care package to spice things up every month. The look from the “Neon Nights” box which Rih sports on Instagram include a sexy black sheer boy shorts and a slip dress to go with it along with the matching Neon Nights sheer bra and thigh high stockings.

While Rihanna looks stunning rocking her newest addition to her Savage X Fenty lineup, the body, unfortunately, does not come with the purchase. Luckily the fashion mogul has created a brand that cares for all shapes and sizes. In case you haven’t signed up to be a Savage VIP yet, best not wait until the new drop is sold out.

At this rate, it’s unlikely Rihanna will release her new album, R9, anytime soon. She is killing the fashion and beauty game right now.