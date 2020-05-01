Boosie Badazz Rants About Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls For Bill Cosby’s Release

Boosie Badazz said Tekashi 6ix9ine is a rat, and the Nine Trey Blood gang should retaliate against him.

Lil Boosie doesn’t think Tekashi’s short stint in jail was any justice whatsoever, and he is hoping the rapper’s old gang will take things into their own hands. According to Boosie Badazz, if the Nine Trey’s don’t do anything, then they’re nothing but “p***ies” because apparently street code says if a guy like that puts all your people away, you can’t just roll over and take it. “But he ain’t did it to me,” Boosie said in the VLAD TV interview. “If he done did that to my people he’d a had graveyard condition.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie appeared to be livid when he compared Bill Cosby’s legal situation to that of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s. “I’m p*ssed off. I don’t give a f*** who don’t like it,” Lil Boosie said. He went on to allude to blaming the alleged victims for Cosby’s conviction stating that they knew what they were doing. “Quaaludes was like X pills back in the day, everybody was taking them b*tches. Everybody was taking ’em! B*tch, you knew what you was taking.”

“Free Bill Cosby!” Boosie exclaimed. “80-something years old and you let a rat out of jail. You let a rat out of jail, man!” he reiterated about Tekashi getting out early. “You letting all these m***f***rs out but you won’t let an 80-something-year-old man out? That’s f***ing racist! I don’t give a f**k! F**k them h*es.”

After the interviewer pointed out that Bill Cosby has done more time than Tekashi 6ix9ine, Boosie added that it’s a “f**ked up world.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine seemed to be avoiding any beef even though he has been the topic of many conversations. However, he broke his silence earlier today when he clapped back at 50 Cent’s claims that he wouldn’t work with him. Do you think Tekashi will shade Boosie next?