Tekashi 6ix9ine Savagely Clapped Back At 50 Cent’s Diss, Here’s Why They’re Beefing

Tekashi 6ix9ine turned into a savage during his clapped back at 50 Cent who took a few shots at him today.

Since Tekashi 6ix9ine has been out of prison, he has maintained a low profile careful not to call out any of the people who speak on him. That all changed today after he responded to 50 Cent, saying he would not work with him in a recent interview on Big Boys Neighborhood. During the discussion, Fifty was asked if there was any chance of him collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and apparently, that’s never gonna happen. The rapper and TV producer expressed similar sentiments as before when he said Tekashi would have no problem getting back to his music career, but it doesn’t mean he would be one of the people willing to work with the convicted rapper.

According to 50 Cent, young people coming up in the game will only care about 6ix9ine’s popularity and getting a hit with him, they won’t see the need to stand their ground and not fraternize with a snitch. After seeing a clip of Fifty’s statement posted on the Shaderoom on Instagram, Tekashi 6ix9ine took to the comments to say, “Won’t be the first time 50 abandons his son……. lemme just mind my business,” he said with the tea emoji.

The hip hop mogul used to refer to Tekashi as his son even though he actually has two biological sons of his own. 6ix9ine’s crack about Fifty neglecting his son is in reference to the drama between him and his eldest, whom he basically disowned after a squabble with his ex and child’s mother.

50 Cent has been very vocal about 6ix9ine’s case ever since the “Fefe” rapper was first brought into custody. The rapper has maintained that he understands why Tekashi did what he did because basically, the guy is no gangster. However, he does believe in the street code. Fif once told Angie Martinez in an interview, “To the kids, they don’t understand it. They don’t understand the street stuff,” implying that Tekashi 6ix9ine will have no problem selling records.

Fifty is not the first nor the last to say he wouldn’t work with 6ix9ine now, but he is the first that the rapper has actually addressed. Do you think Fifty will be trolling 6ix9ine in short order?