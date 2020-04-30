Lizzo Completely Freaks Out After Beyoncé Sends “Happy Birthday” Shoutout

Lizzo will always remember turning 32 — the year that Beyoncé wished her happy birthday!

Lizzo was going about her Tuesday, quarantine-style, basking in the birthday love from a social distance, and then one of her idols took the time to wish her well on her special day. None other than the Queen herself, Beyoncé took to her personal website and posted a photo of little Lizzo in a pair of yellow glasses with her Richard Scarry book. The caption read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988.”

The “Good As Hell” singer was the Bey fan girl in all of us when she received a message that put all other greetings to shame on her B-Day (pun intended). “YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B*TCH!” she wrote to her 8.6 million followers on Instagram. “I don’t know how to ACT. She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water.”

After she had that drink of water, Lizzo posted another reaction to her Instagram Story. “YALL @beyonce KNOWS ITS MY BIRTHDAY,” she said alongside a screenshot of the Queen’s message. “Beyoncé wished me happy birthday. Beyoncé wished me happy birthday on her website. She knows it’s my birthday. Thank you Beyoncé. Oh, my god. Thank you, Beyoncé. She knows. She knows I exist. I don’t know what to do with myself. Wow, gonna sit with that one for a while… Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everybody on the Internet. It’s so sweet, you know, it’s so sweet and I’m very humble.”

If there’s anyone who deserves a whole lotta love, it’s Lizzo. But we wouldn’t mind a Beyoncé collab!