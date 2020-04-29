Teejay Link Up With PG Valentina On New Song “APHRODISIA”

Teejay and PG Valentina link up for a hardcore dancehall banger, “APHRODISIA.”

Choosing to explain the title of a song can sometimes be seen as overkill since part of the fun for some listeners is trying to decipher why the artiste(s) blessed the project with said name. “APHRODISIA” provides the exact opposite to that notion, and the decision to explain the meaning of the title does it justice. Defined as an extreme state of sexual desire, the song presents itself as one of dancehall’s latest odes to total bedroom satisfaction.

The song comes to us courtesy of American based singer PG Valentina and the Uptop Boss Teejay, in collaboration with the New York-based production crews of British Linkz and Great X Productions.

For Teejay fans 4 years or older, listening to “APHRODISIA” should take you down memory lane since the song is actually a retrofitted version of an older Uptop track. While speaking to Urban Islandz, British Linkz top man Romario English more popularly known as Romieikon, discussed the thought process that went into reworking the older track and adding the sultry voice of the upcoming songstress.

“It’s more of an in-studio inspiration,” he told Urban Islandz. “It was between myself and the executive engineer for the project which is Khary Cammock also known as Great X. We did have the Teejay vocals fi years now bout 3 years, I think since 2016 we have the Teejay vocals. It was released on a project called World Tour Riddim, where him and Devin Di Dakta headline that riddim.”

“It never get the love weh we believe it can reach so we always had it in the project or pipeline to say we gon get the right voice, we did missing a female voice from the project and then we stumble upon the talent which is PG Valentina,” he explained.

“Her international sound and style was just that missing piece hence we see why we a get the success it deserves,” said English – commenting on why she is the right fit.

PG Valentina is known for other tracks such as “Wait,” “Karma,” and “Cloud 9.” Her high energy performances have landed her a spot on VH1’s Black Ink Crew series along with being an opening act for another Romeich Entertainment talent, Shenseea.

Teejay has enjoyed a tremendous surge in success over the past 4 years and seems ready to keep that momentum throughout 2020, dropping a plethora of new music, including a feverish Vybz Kartel collab titled, “Up Top Gaza.”

“APHRODISIA” is poised to provide another successful collaboration for the Montego Bay bred deejay. The profound dedication of love and sexual tensions and chemistry throughout the track should effectively transition to dancefloor romances, after all, PG does confess “The f**k sweet and me love it a baby you a the one me in love with.”

The song’s arrangement definitely gives the impression that both artistes sat down and penned their lyrics in unison. While it’s clear that this was not the case, English did mention, “Building up to the release they[Teejay and PG Valentina] had conversations.” He continued, “Teejay heard the song and tell me say him rate it and management say dem rate it and they did show some love on release day, sharing it on their social media platform. Everybody involved like wa gwaan.”

The fans are also loving the fresh release, confessing that it is achieving its desired intentions. “PG Valentina your voice turn me on. Big tune,” commented one listener.