Cardi B Shows Off Her Banging Quarantine Body & New Hairstyle

Cardi B showed off her snatched body and new hairstyle while quarantined for weeks.

You can keep Cardi B in quarantine, but that won’t stop her looking her best. Quarantining, without seeing any individuals other than those you’re isolating with, doesn’t mean having to stay in your sweats all day (although if you want to do that, that’s perfectly fine). Cardi is still in her activewear, but she decided to give it a sexy spin with a new ‘do. As spring sets in in the US, the “I Like It” rapper chose to get some air last night and did so in a white two-piece that consisted of cycle shorts and a crop top.

“Hello cool cats and kittens,” she wrote alongside the photo in which she sported a long pink wig tied in a bow above her head. In the pic, Cardi B looks to be taking a selfie, one of which might be the second pic she posted.

Her make-up is on fleek in the photo, which shows how nicely hair new hair frames her face, but it’s hard to focus on anything other than her matching nails. The fresh-looking manicure is attached to a hand that is just casually clutching her right breast, as one does.

It is believed that Cardi B decided to keep her nail lady with her during the lockdown based on her asking, “Where is the nail lady?” in her latest IG Story. The clip depicted the 27-year-old during a compromising situation and, yes, based on her screams, you would think she was giving Kulture a sibling. But in truth, Cardi B was getting her bikini area waxed, an activity that rightfully deserves the caption, “Today is pain day.” Many who watched the video were unhappy with Cardi not following social distancing rules — and wearing her mask the wrong way — but maybe she needed it to get in those tight gym shorts.