Nicki Minaj’s Younger Sister Ming Maraj Spits Bars For “Moment For Life”

Nicki Minaj has had an amazing influence on her sister.

The “Superbass” star is currently the most famous person in her family, but she best holds on tight to that title as her sister look to be following in her footsteps. Ming Maraj is Nicki Minaj’s younger half-sibling from her dad’s side. The sisters were together in Nicki’s home country of Trinidad & Tobago in February, where the rapper shared a video of herself alongside her little sister. The resemblance was uncanny, leaving no doubt that the pair share genetics. Many IG users commented on the similarity, remarking that Ming is just as beautiful as her sister. Now, another video has emerged — this time with Ming doing her best impersonation of the older Minaj.

The clip was recorded back in 2014 and featured Ming laying down beats to Nicki’s 2010 hit, “Moment for Life.” One needs to look super closely to realize that it isn’t actually just a younger Nicki rapping the lyrics, as Ming not only looks freakishly like the Queen of the Barbz but is also including fresh attitude and hand gestures that she obviously picked up from watching the latter do her thing.

Should Ming decide to embark on a hip hop career of her own, she may find it difficult as a female rapper of color, according to her sis. During a new interview with her former manager, Big Fendi, Nicki Minaj discussed the hardships faced by women of color, but that she doesn’t feel that it was responsible for her fame. “I will say dark-skin and brown-skin women have to work extra harder in any field,” the 37-year-old rapper said. “I don’t feel like my complexion is the reason why I made it, but I also try not to be blind or play dumb to what’s really happening in the world.”

Could Ming be joining that clique? Watch this space.