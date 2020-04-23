Tekashi 6ix9ine Ex-Associate Kooda B Spotted Partying After Release From Jail Over COVID-19

Kooda B, an associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine who was implicated in the Nine Trey gang legal case, has been granted temporary release because of the coronavirus threat, but it looks like he already blew that opportunity.

Kooda B, whose real name is Kintea McKenzie, recently requested release through his lawyer Lisa Scolari, citing medical concerns as he is an asthma victim which puts him “at risk” should he be exposed to the coronavirus. After some consideration, Judge Engelmayer permitted the convict’s temporary release to mitigate the risk he claimed to face.

Not even a day later, Kooda B was already seen in a video on social media turning up with a group of friends. It is possible that he has already violated the terms of his temporary release, according to NY Daily News. In response, Judge Engelmayer, who sees all and knows all said the video footage “appears to reflect Mr. McKenzie partying in very close proximity to numerous others.” That’s a bit ironic considering “that his high-risk medical condition required his separation from others to minimize the risk of his contracting COVID-19.”

Engelmayer is also facing the decision to free Tekashi 6ix9ine for similar reasons posed by his lawyer Lance Lazzaro, but after experimenting with Kooda, he could take a different approach. Engelmayer went on to state that the “conduct depicted on the video suggests a complete lack of concern by Mr. McKenzie for the avoidance of contagion of himself and others.” He also added that it “may reflect one or more violation(s) of the defendant’s terms of temporary release,” as it is believed that he may have be celebrating with gang member friends who he obviously was instructed to disassociate with.

Judge Engelmayer is demanding that the government as well as Kooda B’s lawyer Lisa Scolari answer to this in writing and explain her client’s side by no later than Friday at 5 p.m. Do you think Kooda just bought himself an early ticket back to jail?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is also out enjoying his freedom by spending millions on luxury cars and jewelry.