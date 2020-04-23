50 Cent Gets A $40K Lien On Love & Hip Hop Star Teairra Mari

50 Cent files docs for a lien on Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Mari for a cool $40,000.

The G-Unit rapper turn TV mogul has been battling Teairra Mari in court for the past two years. 50 Cent was awarded $30,000 in 2018 for his troubles after winning a lawsuit that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed against him for allegedly leaking explicit photos of her. She has maintained that she doesn’t have the dough and has not given Fif a dime since then. That doesn’t mean that he is not moving forward to retrieve what he is owed.

According to The Blast, 50 Cent a lien against Teairra Mari, which could pave the way for him to seize her assets or even collect her Love and Hip Hop check. Of course, Fif denied that he has anything to do with her photos hitting the internet since they likely first popped up on her Instagram feed after an alleged hack.

Teairra Mari has not yet responded to 50 Cent’s latest move in court to collect his cash, but she has maintained that she will not fork over a dime to him. She has even released a song mocking the rap legend and drops some merch to capitalize on their beef. The back and forth between the two has been wearing some fans out, but one thing is certain, Fiddy wants his coins.

“I’m trying to put things from my past behind me, but im a cancer so you know things never get old to me. stay sucker free, there is a lot of them out here,” 50 Cent wrote on IG on Thursday.