YNW Melly Gets Tylenol & Gatorade To Treat COVID-19, Appeals To Kanye West For Help

YNW Melly is reportedly getting treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis in jail with Tylenol and Gatorade.

The Florida rapper is also appealing to Kanye West for help. YNW Melly is currently a resident at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he is awaiting trial for a double homicide. Just over a year ago, the “Murder On My Mind” rapper murder for allegedly killing two of his close friends, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. The two dead men were members of his YNW crew and were aspiring rappers in the Florida rap scene.

According to law enforcement, YNW Melly said the two men were killed in a drive-by shooting in October 2018, but authorities alleged that Melly, along with fellow rapper, Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry, arranged the hit, as well as the murder of an off-duty police officer in Indian River County in 2017.

While in prison, YNW Melly contracted the dreaded Coronavirus, leading to him filing an appeal for restricted release. His attorney Bradford Cohen had alleged that his client and other inmates had not received masks or adequate cleaning supplies and that the facility is ill-prepared should Melly’s condition worsen. The motion was denied, and the 20-year-old has indeed gotten sicker. The rapper is reportedly experiencing labored breathing, body aches, headaches, high temperature, and chills, but is only being given Tylenol and Gatorade to treat the symptoms which have become rather serious, TMZ reported.

It is possible that Cohen will file another motion on Melly’s behalf, seeing as the diagnosis has worsened. The initial appeal was vehemently opposed by the families of both Williams and Thomas. “We oppose release of Jamell Demons (YNW Melly),” stated Attorney John Phillips, who represents the Thomas family. “We again ask the public to be sensitive of the victims here. They lost children…” The firm of Steinger, Greene & Feiner, who is acting on behalf of the Williams family, said, “While our firm and the family of Anthony Williams’ sympathize with anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe this justifies pretrial release.”

Melly will be hoping that the judge changes his mind.