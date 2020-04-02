YNW Melly Contracted Coronavirus In Jail, Wants Immediate Release

YNW Melly wants out of jail after contracting coronavirus.

Incarcerated Florida rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus while awaiting trial at the state’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The rapper’s official Instagram page shared the news to his over 3.4 million followers earlier today. Below an image of Melly and his family read, “Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail.”

The post then disclosed what the rapper and his legal team will be pursuing now that YNW Melly has contracted the virus. The caption continued, “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please.”

The person in control of Melly’s Instagram account also took screenshots of a Law publication addressing coronavirus cases at the South Florida jail. The article states that the facility has now experienced two positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 02, 2020. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of the virus when a specific inmate was booked in March.

Paula McMahon, the spokesperson for the Broward State Attorney’s Office, mentioned the following in an email: “We have been very concerned about the potential for this to occur and that is why we have been working with the courts and the criminal defense bar to release non-violent offenders.”

YNW Melly and is associated Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry were slapped with murder charges following the 2018 murder of their two friends, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., which would constitute as a violent charge. The “Murder on My Mind” rapper will face the death penalty if found guilty.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was allowed to spend his remaining four months on house arrest due to health concerns, since then fans have been asking for the freedom of two of Florida’s best, YNW Melly and Kodak Black.