Roddy Ricch Is Now A Daddy, Welcomes Baby Boy

Roddy Rich is a daddy!

Congratulations are in order for Grammy Award-winning rapper Roddy Ricch who is celebrating the arrival of his first child. Roddy is yet to make a birth announcement himself, but a photo surfaced online of the new dad cradling his bundle of joy. Most fans upon hearing the news expressed how oblivious they were to the fact that the rapper even had a baby on the way. Who would have thought that while Roddy was performing on Grammy stages and setting Billboard records, he was also anticipating becoming a parent?

Earlier this year, Roddy Ricch became only the fourth rapper ever to achieve the rare Billboard accolade of having a No. 1 album and No. 1 Hot 100 song simultaneously. His first No. 1 record “The Box” is a 4x Platinum-selling mega-hit that became the first new song to top the coveted Billboard chart this decade.

After learning that the super successful rapper has welcomed a new baby, fans were in a bit of a tizzy, eager to find out the gender and who the mother was. Clearly, Roddy Ricch has mastered the art of keeping his private life private very early in his career, and we respect that very much. Congratulations to the new dad! Regardless of everything that is happening in the world at the moment, it looks like 2020 is gonna be a hard year to beat for Mr. Roddy Ricch.