Roddy Ricch Earns Longest-Running No. 1 Debut Album Since 50 Cent

Roddy Ricch’s name is now in the same company as the likes of an icon like 50 Cent.

Despite what critics may have to say about 50 Cent, there’s no denying his incredible influence on the game since the release of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. The project is considered the largest debut hip hop album ever, with a record $13.3 million sold. However, it looks like Fifty may have competition.

Compton rapper Roddy Ricch is enjoying his somewhat unexpected level of success after the release of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which has now tied Fifty’s record for amount of time at the top of the Billboard 200 after hitting the one-month mark.

Roddy’s songs “The Box” and “High Fashion” should be especially credited with the success of the album, as well as the popularity of these hits on social media platforms like TikTok. Ricch was forced to take a break from the top spot when Eminem released his latest album, but soon reclaimed the title. However, he is expected to see the end of his run now that Lil Wayne has released Funeral, which is projected to move up to 125k album units.

Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., is only 21-years-old, but has reportedly been rapping since he was eight, and making beats since sixteen. His career was somewhat bolstered by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, after Nipsey praised his 2017 mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, and later brought him out as a guest at his own concerts.

Meek Mill has also vouched for the skill of the young rapper, giving him opportunities to perform and chances to collaborate with heavy hitters like Young Thug and Future before he released his debut album. Roddy Ricch also enjoyed early recognition at the Grammy Awards when Nipsey Hussle’s song “Racks in the Middle” featuring the Compton newcomer won Best Rap Performance.