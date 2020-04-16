Summer Walker And London On Da Track Been Secretly Broken Up For A Month: Reports

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have called it quits on their relationship.

R&B singer Summer Walker and producer London On Da Track have reportedly been broken up for well over a month. According to Bossip, the couple decided to split following the singer’s decision to take some time to focus on herself while London is recording tracks for other artists.

The two started dating in 2019 when Summer was working on her studio album “Over It” which premiered last October. Reports are that the breakup was revealed on Wednesday on The Neighborhood Talk. Though it’s been a while since it actually happened, the two are still attempting to maintain a friendship.

For Summer’s birthday on April 11, London shared a post on Instagram of a picture of them writing, “Happy 24 kiddo.” At the time, maybe no one read into the awkward nickname but I guess it probably makes sense now.

This isn’t the first time the couple split. Last year Summer announced that she was “Single” on social media and explained that “Somehow I always end up with male chauvinist. Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it’s taken as disrespect. That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside,” she wrote. They made up publicly a day later though and seemed to be inseparable for some time after.

Summer once defended London On Da Track after he came under fire for appearing to be a bit aggressive towards her. In a video that went viral online, he was seen grabbing her neck in an attempt to “be sexy” according to him and he didn’t let go even when she said it hurt. Later after the backlash, Summer Walker took to social media to say, “London was playing y’all buggin, he would never try to really hurt me.”