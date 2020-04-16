Drake’s ‘All In Challenge’ Prize Includes A Trip On His Private Plane

The “All In Challenge” is a go thanks to Micahel Rubin and Drake is offering up the chance of a lifetime.

Instagram is such a great platform for a myriad of things from outreach to entertaining challenges and combining the two really shows the power of social media. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin has launched the “All In Challenge” to raise awareness and funds for coronavirus relief.

The aim of the challenge is for celebrities to offer up their fans a special prize using their own discretion. The possibilities are limitless. They can give away a car if they so wish, or they can give away a concert ticket, or even offer up a whole weekend at a 5-star hotel with them. Drake was nominated for the challenge by new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Superbowl champion Tom Brady. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to share his video telling fans what they can look forward to enjoying if they’re chosen as the lucky winner in his auction of 200 contestants.

“I’m gonna offer up everything I can for this challenge,” Drake said. “Whoever wins, you’ll get the chance to fly on Air Drake. I’ll have the OVO and Nike care packages waiting for you on the plane. Fly you to L.A. You’ll get to party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah.”

Drake didn’t stop there – the rapper plans on making it the weekend of someone’s life plus he says he will extend the package for a second round of prizes at another time in the future. “We’ll have a great time, put you up in a great hotel with whoever you choose to bring for the weekend. And it doesn’t end there because we’ll link back up in the city that you’re from and I’ll give you the best tickets possible to the show whenever we can tour again.”

That’s right, if you win Drake’s auction you will not only get to fly on his private jet and meet him for an amazing weekend but he will then return the trip and link up with you in your own city. We can’t wait to watch this lucky person have the experience of a lifetime with this prize package. All the money raised for the entries will be donated to charity.

Some of the organizations that will benefit include America’s Food Fund, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and the Leonardo DiCaprio-Lorene Jobs effort.