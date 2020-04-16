Dancehall Legend Aidonia Blast Jamaicans Who Ignores Coronavirus Quarantine

Aidonia and other dancehall artists are urging fans and locals to stay inside and follow government ordered protocols.

The COVID-19 situation in Jamaica started off under the guise of ample control, but it quickly flared up into a massive outbreak after citizens started defying rules put in place by the government to protect them. A lot of celebrities have taken it upon themselves to use their platforms to send out PSAs, asking everyone to kindly adhere to the precautions stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Aidonia took to Twitter to address the situation after a ton of residents tried to relocate simultaneously following the Prime Minister’s decision to impose a 24hr curfew on their jurisdiction. “Artistes now is da time to use ur social media and talk to u fans and the people of Jamaica about the seriousness of the covid 19 and letting them know to work with whatever system the government has in place!” Aidonia wrote.

The situation seemed to be growing worse as more and more celebrities chimed in, and more and more residents continued to make more reckless decisions. Aidonia sent out a follow-up tweet writing, “Right now nuh man nuh bring nuh f***kery to me! Ppl wid sense we a address!” he said. “Government a try dem best but if we as a nation na work wid d system wah unu tink aguh happen? Like unu a wAit till dis ting get outa hand before unu see da seriousness a wah really a gwan.”

The blatant disregard for the laws put in place to manage the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica has caused a ton of other celebrities, including Vybz Kartel, Ding Dong, and more to speak out. In a tweet that has gone viral, someone even said the Prime Minister is one press conference away from snapping, and it’s hard to disagree.

The restrictions that have been implemented are for our own good, whether we like what we have to adapt to or not. Let’s all try to stay inside, safe, and be a bit more complaisant for now.

